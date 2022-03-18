The award-winning Up the Garden Bath has returned to the Queensgate following the success of their first pop-up store ahead of last Christmas.

The new shop will be in the Westgate Arcade and will operate until April 14. It will feature a range of recycled garden products created by the social venture, including its multi-purpose plant pot made from scrap fabric and materials which has been awarded a UK patent.

A number of small local businesses have also been invited to sell their handmade and environmental products in the shop, including bug hotels, aprons, children’s toys and clothing. Kez Hayes Palmer, co-founder of Up the Garden Bath, said: “This is the second time that Queensgate has kindly allowed us to open a pop-up shop in the centre and we are extremely grateful.

Up The Garden Bath co-founders Kez Hayes Palmer and Dave Poulton.

“Our first pop-up shop was a great success, helping raise vital funds for the environmental programmes we run for schools.

“This time, we have also been supported by the East of England Arena and Events Centre and Brightfield Business Hub which has loaned us tables and furniture for the new shop.

“With Mother’s Day just around the corner and thanks to the great range of environmental and handmade products we have on sale, we hope to repeat the success we had previously.”

Co founder, Dave Poulton, said: “Our community organisation is focused on encouraging collaboration. We really appreciate everyone’s assistance in helping us grow.”

Up the Garden Bath's new pop-up shop.

Katie Chapman, marketing and commercialisation manager at Queensgate, said: “We’re really excited about the return of Up the Garden Bath.

“Their unique approach to recycling and repurposing is inspirational and their revolutionary fabric plant pots will fit perfectly within Westgate Arcade and brings yet another strong and unique retail offering to Queensgate.”

