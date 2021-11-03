Recyclers Up The Garden Bath open new shop at Peterborough’s Queensgate

Up The Garden Bath founders Dave Poulton and Kez Hayes-Palmer outside their new shop.

The award-winning Up The Garden Bath has moved into an outlet inside the Westgate Arcade at the Queensgate Shopping Centre where it will remain until November 30.

The move follows a successful pop-up on the mall in North Square where visitors were able to view and buy Up The Garden Bath’s new waterproof FabRE Fabric Plant Pots.

The pots can be folded and put into an envelope and were created during lockdown as owners Dave Poulton and Kez Hayes-Palmer looked for ways to build sales during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Kez said: “We want to say a massive thank you Queensgate for allowing us to share our product with the visitors of the centre, and also to all the local businesses who continue to donate unwanted fabric materials that would otherwise have ended up in landfill.

“We have proven that through collaboration and teamwork, anything can be achieved.”

The couple sold more than 100 FabRE pots from the pop-up and which generated about £1,000 to help fund their educational work.

Up The Garden Bath was initially created to turn discarded household items from baths to mattresses into educational planters for schools, community centres and community areas.

It got off to a flying start when the new business was championed by TV Dragons’ Den star Theo Paphitis.

Kez said: “We only registered as a community interest project in February 2020 and within a month found all our key markets closed as the UK was hit by the Covid-19 outbreak.

“With the help from friends, we started making prototypes of our fabulous, funky, fabric plant pots.

“The idea quickly evolved and our FabRE Fabric Plant Pots have been a success ever since.”

Mark Broadhead, Centre Director at Queensgate, said: “Here at Queensgate we pride ourselves on environmental awareness and are always keen to help support local projects.