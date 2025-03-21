Recruitment starts for 27 staff at new Miller & Carter steakhouse in Peterborough

Plans for skills training workshops

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recruitment is under way to find staff to fill up to 27 jobs at Peterborough’s new Miller & Carter steakhouse.

Managers of the soon-to- open eatery in Oundle Road, Alwalton, have teamed up with staff at Peterborough Jobcentre in a bid to find the right people for the vacancies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Miller & Carter steakhouse is set to open in May and will replace the Harvester restaurant, which closed at the weekend.

Recruitment has started to find 27 staff to work at the new Miller & Carter Steakhouse in Peterborough

The Jobcentre is also planning to run skills training sessions with pub and brewing operator.

A spokesperson for Peterborough Jobcentre said: “In addition to helping the recruitment for up to 27 staff we are also contacting a leading brewer to potentially run a Sector-based Work Academy Programme in which applicants can be taught the necessary skills.”

A planning application submitted to Peterborough City Council by the outlet owners Mitchells & Butlers seeks permission for changes to the building as well as new landscaping and paving.

The works will involve relocating the entrance and changes to the bar, kitchen and entire restaurant set-up.