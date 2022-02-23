Reason for Peterborough Thorpe Meadows footbridge closure revealed

Footbridge over channel from River Nene to Thorpe Meadows. EMN-220221-142344009

The bridge, located near the Rowing Lake, was shut yesterday, and it will now be removed. A diversion is in place for visitors to the park.

A spokesman for Nene Park Trust had said the bridge was shut due to ‘health and safety reasons.’ Today a spokesman for Peterborough City Council expanded on the reasons. The spokesman said: ““The bridge was closed after a structural survey advised that it was at the end of its working life with deterioration throughout the structure. The survey recommended that the bridge remain closed until a suitable replacement was installed.

“The old bridge has been removed on safety grounds and colleagues in PCC Strategic Property are working with our partners at Nene Park Trust on options for a replacement structure. We do not currently have a date set for when this will be. “

