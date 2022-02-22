Footbridge at Peterborough’s Thorpe Meadows closed and to be removed due to safety concerns

Footbridge over channel from River Nene to Thorpe Meadows. EMN-220221-142344009

The bridge, located near the Rowing Lake, will be removed from site because of the concerns.

A lengthy diversion is in place for pedestrians.

A spokesman for the Nene Park Trust said; “The pedestrian bridge at Thorpe Meadows will be removed due to safety reasons. The Trust will continue to work with Peterborough City Council on a potential replacement. Please follow the diversion route in place.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footbridge over channel from River Nene to Thorpe Meadows. EMN-220221-142344009

The reasons for the concerns over safety have not yet been revealed. The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted the Nene Park Trust and Peterborough City Council for more information.

Footbridge over channel from River Nene to Thorpe Meadows. EMN-220221-142344009