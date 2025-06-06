Ramsey pedestrianisation plans divide views

Awful lot of money for what benefit?’: Town centre pedestrianisation plans divide views

Plans to pedestrianise part of Ramsey town centre have divided opinions, with some questioning whether the changes will actually benefit the town.

Concerns have been shared about losing car parking in the centre of the town and the impact this could have on businesses.

However, others said they hoped the changes could help make the town centre safer.

Great Whyte, Ramsey, Cambridgeshire - Part of Great Whyte is proposed to be pedestrianised, where currently cars can park - picture: LDRS

Huntingdonshire District Council said it is listening to feedback and using it to help shape the project.

The district council is working on plans to pedestrianise part of Great Whyte, between New Road and Little Whyte, in order to create a new ‘town centre hub’

The authority said it also wants to create six small units for pop-up shops, which it said would “support local stat-ups and small businesses, whilst also enhancing the shopping experience in the town”.

The car park in Mews Close is also proposed to be improved to mitigate for the loss of some parking along Great Whyte.

The proposals are part of wider investment planned in the town under the district council’s market towns programme.

Some in the town have raised concerns about the plans, particularly regarding the loss of car parking spaces along Great Whyte.

Jan Duggan said she was worried about potentially losing some of the disabled car parking spaces in the town centre.

She shared concerns that disabled people would have to travel further from their car to get to the shops if the spaces were taken away.

Ana Pinto, from the Great Whyte Cafe, said she was concerned fewer car parking spaces in the town centre could also mean fewer people stopping in the town.

She said: “People do not want to look for a car parking space. If you see a nice town and you see some parking spaces you might say ‘lets park there and take a look around’.

“People won’t look around to park, if they see nowhere they will just drive through.”

Ms Pinto said if the district council wanted to attract more people to the town more disabled parking spaces should be considered, rather than taking spaces away.

She also questioned why only pop-up shops were being proposed and suggested a community hub or a space for people to spend time without having to spend money would be more beneficial to the town.

Catia Cowling, also from the Great Whyte Cafe, questioned the need for pedestrianisation and suggested the pavement was wide enough in places for the pop-up shops proposed.

She also criticised the district council’s consultation on the project.

Ms Cowling said local businesses were not involved from the start and instead were presented with a series of options at a later stage.

She said: “I just wish that businesses and residents would be more invited to these things before it has been decided and not just given an ‘A or B’, but to say ‘we are here with open ears, what do you think?’

“As a business and as a resident I am not against it, I just want, and I think everyone just wants, to be heard really, it can go ahead with better planning and what the people want, not what the council wants.”

A group of friends said they were not sure the plans would be an improvement for the town.

One of the group said: “We don’t necessarily think it will be a good idea. It seems an awful lot of expenditure and it is difficult to come up with a real benefit for the town.”

However, others in the town said they felt positive about the plans.

Sarah Dodd said she thought it was a “really nice idea” and said it “would be nice to have some permanent market stalls”.

She also said she felt the pedestrianisation was needed to help make that part of the town centre safer.

She said her son had nearly been hit by cars multiple times and shared hopes the project would help make it safer for him and others.

However, Ms Dodd said she did think the district council needed to improve the signage to highlight the car park in Mews Close if it went ahead with the project.

She said: “If you don’t live here you do not know that it is there, so there definitely needs to be a sign on that side to say this way to the Mews Close parking.”

Lauren Salmon said she recently opened her shop, 3 Girls Boutique, in the town centre and was not aware of the pedestrianisation and pop-up shops plans.

However, she said she believed the proposals were a good idea and suggested it could get more people to come to the town.

Phil Underwood, from Underwood The Jewellers, said he didn’t have any views on the project itself, but said he hoped the district council would be “considerate” of the existing businesses during any construction work. He said: “Retail is hard enough at the best of times.”

The district council said it has consulted with the public about its plans, and that the feedback received has “helped shape the evolving design”.

The authority said these changes included the retention of central disabled parking, and upgrades to Mews Close car park, which it said will remain free for people to use.

The district council also said the proposed pop-up ‘Shop in a Box’ units could be used for community and cultural activities.

It added that updated designs will be shared with the public ahead of a planning application being submitted.

The district council said it hopes the overall project will “revitalise the heart of Ramsey” and make it a more attractive and “pedestrian friendly” place for people to visit.

Councillor Sam Wakeford, executive councillor for economy, regeneration and housing, said: “We’re committed to creating a safer, more welcoming town centre in Ramsey that encourages people to spend time, shop locally, and enjoy community events.

“This project is a chance to revitalise Great Whyte while supporting both existing and new businesses.

“We’re grateful for the feedback received so far, which has already helped shape key aspects of the design.”