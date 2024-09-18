Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Royal Air Force leads commemorations to honour ‘significant’ achievements of legendary aviators Churchill called ‘the Few’

Royal Air Force personnel from our region paraded through Stamford over the weekend to commemorate the Battle of Britain.

Serving aviators from RAF Wittering marched from Star Lane to the War Memorial outside Browne’s Hospital on Broad Street on Sunday, September 15, to mark the 84th anniversary of that historic encounter in 1940.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Battle of Britain was a significant event in the history of the Royal Air Force, and it is a great honour to be able to commemorate the sacrifices made by the Few,” said Squadron Leader Michael Masters.

Personnel from RAF Wittering parading through Stamford to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Britain (image: Jason Barfield).

On September 15, 1940 the Luftwaffe (German Air Force) launched a massive assault in the skies over Britain.

Although the RAF was outnumbered, it used its qualitative edge to great effect.

World-leading Spitfire and Hurricane fighter planes, combined with the new invention of radar, helped British and Allied pilots take the fight to the enemy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the days and weeks that followed, the Luftwaffe suffered significant casualties. By the end of October, 1940, Hitler – and his venerated air force – gave up.

RAF Wittering Padre, the Reverend Squadron Leader Andrew Tucker (left), and RAF Wittering Station Warrant Officer, Darren Rose (image: Jason Barfield).

It was a decisive defeat for the Nazis, and turned out to be a dramatic turning point in the war.

Prime Minister Winston Churchill famously summed up the appreciation Britons felt at the time: 'Never in the field of human conflict was so much been owed by so many to so few.'

An open-air Service of Remembrance was led by RAF Wittering Padre, the Reverend Squadron Leader Andrew Tucker. Dignitaries including the Mayor of Stamford Councillor Kelham Cooke, RAF Wittering Station Executive Officer Squadron Leader Michael Masters, and Station Warrant Officer Darren Rose, joined him, and members of the public, in marking the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wreaths were laid at the War Memorial, plus there was a flypast by one of the iconic Lancaster bombers from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Civic dignitaries and members of the public joined RAF personnel to mark Battle of Britain Day (image: Jason Barfield).

Sqn Ldr Masters said he was moved by how many townspeople joined with him to honour the Few

“Today is an important occasion and RAF Wittering is immensely grateful of the support that we receive from Stamford residents who recognise the bravery and loyalty of the Royal Air Force, then and now.”