RAF Wittering colleagues pay tribute to popular and well liked aircraftmen

The colleagues of an RAF Wittering aircraftman who was killed in a road collision have paid their tributes to the ‘popular and skilled technician.’

Senior Aircraftman (technician) Sean Wall, (24), was a member of 5001 Squadron at Royal Air Force Wittering.

Sean Wall

He was tragically killed in a crash on Friday (June 21) in a collision between a car and a motorbike.

Today, his colleagues at RAF Wittering said his loss will be intensely felt by everyone who knew him.

Group Captain Tony Keeling, Station Commander at RAF Wittering said: “It is a tragedy that anyone of such a young age should lose their life. All of us at RAF Wittering were shocked and deeply saddened to learn that Senior Aircraftman Sean Wall had died on Friday, and our immediate thoughts are for his family and friends. SAC Wall was well known and well liked at Royal Air Force Wittering and the whole Station must now come to terms with this sudden and unexpected loss.”

Squadron Leader Gareth Davies, Officer Commanding 5001 Squadron added: “Senior Aircraftman Wall was an extremely popular and valued member of 5001 Squadron. He was a skilled engineering technician who provided unwavering support to his friends and colleagues. He loved the comradeship and banter that comes with serving in the Royal Air Force and he will leave a lasting impression on all of us that had the privilege of working alongside him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at such a sad time.”

Earlier Sean’s family paid tribute to an ‘amazing son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.’

Warrant Officer Darren Thomas, Squadron Warrant Officer 5001 Sqn said: “SAC(T) Wall was an excellent technician who loved to deploy on Operations; he was an integral part of our busy Sqn and RAF Family. His warm character and jovial nature effortlessly won him many, many friends. Always the first to volunteer to assist others, his smile and good humour naturally raised people’s spirits when they needed it most. Sean’s hugely positive influence will be deeply missed by all those with whom he worked, our thoughts are with those who were closest to him.”

The tragic incident happened at 2.23pm about a collision on the A15, North Road, Bourne, and involved the Kawasaki bike Sean was riding, and an Audi A4.

Anyone who saw the collision or either of the vehicles before they collided, of believes they may have dash cam’ footage is asked to please contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.