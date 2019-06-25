Tributes to ‘amazing’ RAF Wittering aircraftman who was killed in tragic collision

Tributes have been paid to a much loved RAF aircraftman who was killed in a tragic motorcycling incident.

Senior Aircraftman (technician) Sean Wall, (24), was a member of 5001 Squadron at Royal Air Force Wittering.

He was tragically killed in a crash on Friday (June 21) in a collision between a car and a motorbike.

The tragic incident happened at 2.23pm about a collision on the A15, North Road, Bourne, and involved the Kawasaki bike Sean was riding, and an Audi A4.

Following the news, Sean’s family said he was an ‘amazing son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.’

In a statement, his family said: “Sean touched so many people with his kindness, sense of humour, and his constant smile could light up any room.

“We are broken hearted and our world will never be the same without Sean.

“A light has gone out in our hearts but we know wherever Sean is he will be shining.

“Sean will be forever missed by everyone who knew him. Sleep tight Sean, we love you always.”

Anyone who saw the collision or either of the vehicles before they collided, of believes they may have dash cam’ footage is asked to please contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.