Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Centre outlines a range of measures to help Pride group

Queensgate Shopping Centre has presented £5,000 to Peterborough Pride in an expression of support for the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

The donation is one of a number of ways in which the shopping centre is supporting the organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Others include turning its outside lights into rainbow colours, changing the centre’s social media profile and displaying a large Pride flag in North Square.

From left, Teddi, chair of Peterborough Pride, which has received £5,000 from the Queensgate Shopping Centre represented by Verity Swinscoe-Wigmore, marketing & events co-ordinator.

The centre has also created a vibrant Pride-themed shop window as well as sharing Pride products and inspiration from its shops.

Additionally, Queensgate has provided a dedicated space to host various events throughout July and August, ensuring that the spirit of Pride continues to thrive all summer long

Verity Swinscoe-Wigmore, the centre’s marketing and events co-ordinator, said: “We are delighted to support Peterborough Pride and their incredible work in promoting LGBTQ+ rights and giving people a voice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Queensgate has supported Peterborough Pride and the LGBTQ+ community for many years, as have our shops, and it’s positive to see our support grow year on year.

She added: "With our ‘together’ attitude, we can make a real difference to many lives.”

Teddi, Chair of Peterborough Pride, said: “We are deeply grateful for Queensgate Shopping Centre's generous donation to Peterborough Pride.

“This contribution will significantly impact our ability to promote LGBTQ+ rights and foster a more inclusive community.