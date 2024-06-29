Queensgate Shopping Centre's £5,000 gift of support to Peterborough Pride
and live on Freeview channel 276
Queensgate Shopping Centre has presented £5,000 to Peterborough Pride in an expression of support for the city’s LGBTQ+ community.
The donation is one of a number of ways in which the shopping centre is supporting the organisation.
Others include turning its outside lights into rainbow colours, changing the centre’s social media profile and displaying a large Pride flag in North Square.
The centre has also created a vibrant Pride-themed shop window as well as sharing Pride products and inspiration from its shops.
Additionally, Queensgate has provided a dedicated space to host various events throughout July and August, ensuring that the spirit of Pride continues to thrive all summer long
Verity Swinscoe-Wigmore, the centre’s marketing and events co-ordinator, said: “We are delighted to support Peterborough Pride and their incredible work in promoting LGBTQ+ rights and giving people a voice.
“Queensgate has supported Peterborough Pride and the LGBTQ+ community for many years, as have our shops, and it’s positive to see our support grow year on year.
She added: "With our ‘together’ attitude, we can make a real difference to many lives.”
Teddi, Chair of Peterborough Pride, said: “We are deeply grateful for Queensgate Shopping Centre's generous donation to Peterborough Pride.
“This contribution will significantly impact our ability to promote LGBTQ+ rights and foster a more inclusive community.
“With these funds, we can expand our educational programs, enhance our community outreach, and host more safe events that celebrate diversity and promote acceptance.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.