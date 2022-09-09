RIP Queen Elizabeth II: Flowers to be laid in Cathedral Square as Mayor signs book of condolence
Residents invited to leave tributes in city centre
Residents are being invited to leave floral tributes to The Queen in Cathedral Square.
An area of the square at the Guildhall has been designated for tributes to be left by residents. Flowers can also be left in the Cathedral grounds, but residents are asked to remove plastic wrapping from tributes.
A book of condolence has been opened, with Mayor of Peterborough Councillor Alan Dowson signing the book today.
Residents can sign books of condolence at the Town Hall and at Central Library in the city.
The official proclamation of the new Sovereign will be read out by the High Sheriff Jennifer Crompton with the Lord-Lieutenant Mrs Julie Spence at The Guildhall in Peterborough on Sunday (11 September 2022) at 3pm.
This follows a similar ceremony at the Guildhall in Cambridge on the same day at 1pm.
Both of these ceremonies will be filmed and posted on the city council and county council websites.