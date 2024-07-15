Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Royal recognition for young volunteer Literacy Champions at regal reception in London

Six volunteers from Peterborough met Her Majesty The Queen at a special reception in London last week.

The teenagers attended a royal reception at the King’s official Clarence House residence in recognition of their work and support of the National Literacy Trust on Tuesday July 9.

Queen Camilla, who is the Trust’s long-standing patron, took time to chat with students Jessica-Hollie Price (17), James Bryant and Aleesha Mbye (both 18), all of whom are part of the charity’s Youth Literacy Champion network in Peterborough.

Thomas Deacon Academy students James Bryant and Aleesha Mbye chatting with the Queen Consort.

Also present were Susan Sheriff, who works for the local children’s charity, Family Action; Deborah Cobb, a nursery manager in the city, and Marianne Hill who works at the Cancer Wellbeing Centre at Peterborough City Hospital.

The National Literacy Trust – which is marking its 30th anniversary this year – relies upon the 78 Literacy Champions it has based within Peterborough to help local children, young people and adults learn the literacy skills needed to get the most out of life.

Jack Hunt School student Jessica-Hollie Price has volunteered for the National Literacy Trust for two years, helping younger pupils with their oracy and reading comprehension:

“This was an exciting opportunity that has inspired me to try new things and get more people involved in my work as a Literacy Champion. Literacy is so important in everyday life and helps bring the community together, so improving it allows everyone to feel more connected and confident.”

Queen Camilla, who is patron of the National Literacy Trust, congratulates Jack Hunt student Jessica-Hollie Price.

Delighted Thomas Deacon Academy student James Bryant, who described meeting the Queen as “the highlight of my day,” said he was “proud” to be a Literacy Champion.

“The only way to make deprived areas into flourishing cities is by increasing education and literacy.” he observed.

More than 60 Literacy Champions from across England and Wales attended the gala reception.

Jonathan Douglas, CEO of The National Literacy Trust, paid tribute to them.

Queen Camilla with Jonathan Douglas, CEO of The National Literacy Trust (image: Ian Jones)

“Over the last three decades, their commitment and embodiment of our mission has helped us inspire and empower over five million children,” he said.

“With their support, we can continue our important work in Peterborough to change life stories through the power of literacy.”