The gym will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Thirteen photographs have given a glimpse inside Peterborough’s latest gym – built with a dedicated spin studio.

PureGym, the UK’s largest gym operator, opened it’s latest gym in the city, inside the former H&M store at Serpentine Green.

Bosses say following high demand for ‘flexible fitness’ at their other city branch, which opened in Brotherhood Retail Park in July 2022, the business decided to open a second gym in Hampton.

The new unit boasts more than 220 pieces of equipment, a full functional zone, 50kg dumbbells, free weights area, fixed resistance, cardio equipment and a spin studio.

A huge range of classes are also all included within the membership price, with certified PTs available to help clients achieve their fitness goals.

The no-contract-needed gym, with free parking onsite, created 12 new jobs when it opened on 13 January.

A spokesperson for PureGym, which was meant to open originally in December 2022, said: “PureGym’s affordable, flexible fitness offering has proved incredibly popular in Peterborough so we are delighted to be opening our second gym in the city.

"PureGym Peterborough Serpentine Green Shopping Centre will complement the existing gym at Brotherhood Retail Park to ensure that more people in Peterborough and surrounding areas have access to high-quality, low-cost gyms 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"We look forward to welcoming new members to PureGym Serpentine Green Shopping Centre – look out for our opening offer.”

