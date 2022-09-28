A new PureGym will be opening at Serpentine Green.

Gym giants PureGym are set to open their second gym in the city in a matter of months.

The new gym will be located at Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton in the vacant unit left by the departure of H&M.

The company has recently been given the approval to install new signage at the centre as well as creating a new entrance with bi-folding doors that offer 24-hour access to the facilities with a keypad.

The opening date has now been confirmed to be December with the company offering a special opening offer of £12.99 per month for the first 12 months plus a booking fee.

The facilities that are expected to be included are over 220 pieces of state-of-the-art equipment, dumbbells up to 50kg and an Olympic weightlifting platform.

A PureGym spokesperson said: “Following high demand for PureGym’s affordable, flexible fitness offering in Peterborough, we are delighted to be opening our second gym in the city this year at the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in December.

The brand new gym is spread across 14,700 sq. ft. and will offer members access to fixed pin and free weights, a dedicated spin studio, large functional area, group exercise classes, and access to our PTs to help them reach their fitness goals.

"PureGym Peterborough Serpentine Green Shopping Centre will complement the existing gym at Brotherhood Retail Park and will ensure the people of Peterborough and surrounding areas have access to high-quality, low-cost gyms 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We look forward to welcoming new members – look out for our opening offer!”