£50k raised for Peterborough cancer charity after 40 mile Dorset walk

More than 200 people made the journey down to Corfe Castle for the 13th annual Dorset Walk in aid of the The Malcolm Whales Foundation.

The walk is a three-day challenge that covers 40 miles of the Jurassic Coast. For many of the participants, it is the hardest physical challenge they will have ever experienced.

And while there was decent weather for the walk, on the final day heavy rain left the campsite completely flooded ahead of the return journey of four-and-a-half hours.

However, Damien Whales, who launched the foundation in memory of his father Malcolm, described the walk as a “resounding success”.

The money raised will be distributed to a variety of cancer causes.

Damien said: “It felt so good to be able to get back to Dorset. The magic of the event is how it changes people - nobody is the same after participating. Following a really tough 18 months the value of an event like this has grown in terms of its impact and significance.

“I am so proud of what the charity stands for and manages to achieve. I am equally proud of everybody that manages to complete the 40 miles. It is without question a physical, metal and emotional challenge.

“Managing to raise £50,000 is astonishing and will make a huge difference. We would like to thank everyday that participated, supported and donated. We are already preparing for next year’s event.”

Damien also wanted to thank Ken Stimpson Community School, Ely College, Littleport and East Cambs Academy, Prince William School and City of Peterborough Academy for getting their pupils involved, as well the ex-pupils, volunteers and other participating adults.