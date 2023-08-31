£500,000 has been raised towards the cost of repairing a church in Peterborough at risk of falling down.

St Peter and All Souls Catholic Church on Geneva Street is in desperate need of repair and will require £1.3m to be raised to save the sacred spire from subsidence.

Fundraisers at the church have been working hard over the past 18 months and have already pushed the figure raised over half a million pounds due to a series of events and other fundraising opportunities.

St Peter and All Souls church is in danger of collapse.

All of the £1.3m must be raised before the project can start on the church that has been part of the community for the part 125 years.

Past events held include a recent gala dinner, a fundraising festival and an international cook out and fundraisers have said that they have plenty more planned.

All details of future events can be found at www.stpetersallsouls.com. A JustGiving page has also been set up for donations.

Fundraising Coordinator Charles Benjamin said: “The process has been really good so far.

"Obviously, we are still so far away from our target but we really appreciate the help of everyone who has helped us get to this point,