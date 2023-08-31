News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital

£500,000 raised towards Peterborough church at risk of falling down

A target of £1.3 million has been set to save the church.
By Ben Jones
Published 31st Aug 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read

£500,000 has been raised towards the cost of repairing a church in Peterborough at risk of falling down.

St Peter and All Souls Catholic Church on Geneva Street is in desperate need of repair and will require £1.3m to be raised to save the sacred spire from subsidence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fundraisers at the church have been working hard over the past 18 months and have already pushed the figure raised over half a million pounds due to a series of events and other fundraising opportunities.

St Peter and All Souls church is in danger of collapse.St Peter and All Souls church is in danger of collapse.
St Peter and All Souls church is in danger of collapse.
Most Popular

All of the £1.3m must be raised before the project can start on the church that has been part of the community for the part 125 years.

Read More
Historic Peterborough church needs to raise £1.3 million to stop it falling down

Past events held include a recent gala dinner, a fundraising festival and an international cook out and fundraisers have said that they have plenty more planned.

All details of future events can be found at www.stpetersallsouls.com. A JustGiving page has also been set up for donations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fundraising Coordinator Charles Benjamin said: “The process has been really good so far.

"Obviously, we are still so far away from our target but we really appreciate the help of everyone who has helped us get to this point,

"We need to get all the way to our target before work can start but we are hopeful for our future efforts given the support we have had to this point.”

Related topics:Peterborough