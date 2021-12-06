Historic Peterborough church needs to raise £1.3 million to stop it falling down

The St. Peter and All Souls Catholic church in Geneva Street has been at the centre of the community throughout its 125 year history - but now it is in desperate need of repair.

Clergy are now appealing for help to raise funds to repair the building.

The Dean, Fr Jeffrey Downie on behalf of the diocese said work needed to be carried out as soon as possible. He said: “The story of the structural problems of St. Peter and All Souls church in a long one and a known one, but it has reached the point now when it must be resolved.

“We may think here about our own sacred space in this church which is important in our lives and in our community.

“Saving this sacred space will be costly, it will be difficult, it will be disruptive, but it can be done, and it will be done.

“It’s been done in other places, and we can do it, too. I say we - in particular, rather than - you, because all Catholics, all the parishes in the deanery are with you supporting you in this mission to save the Mother Church Building for the Catholic Community for Peterborough, for the surrounding towns. The funding, though daunting, will come.”

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow visited the church last week, and backed the appeal to save the church saying ‘We can, and we will, and we must’ save the church.

He said; “The church is at the heart of the Catholic community in our City. As well as English - we have Eastern European, Indian, African, Irish, Filipino, and East Timorese Catholic communities in Peterborough.

“But the 125 year old church walls are falling down.

“They have been temporarily bolstered but need expensive and extensive work. To lose the church would be unthinkable.

“We can do this! And I promise to stand with the Church and the Catholic community as we try to raise these funds.”

A fundraising appeal is set to be launched in the next few days to help fund the repairs.

For more information visit https://www.stpeterandallsouls.org.uk/

