£300 million Wisbech incinerator planning approval notice is restored by officials
Planning Inspectorate officials have restored details of the approval notice for a £300 million waste to energy incinerator at Wisbech.
The action comes a week after a notice of the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero’s approval for plans for the incinerator at Algores Industrial Estate was removed from the National Inspectorate Planning’s website for clarifications to be carried out.
The move caused uncertainty for some campaigners opposed to the incinerator about whether approval for the incinerator in the Medworth ward of Wisbech had actually been granted.
However, Paul Carey, managing director of MVV Environment, the company behind the incinerator, had said that after taking legal advice, he was confident the go ahead was still valid.
And yesterday (February 27) the Planning Inspectorate restored the notice.
It announced on its website: “Following publication of the announcement and documents relating to the Medworth Energy from Waste Facility DCO, clarification was required.
"Whilst that clarification process took place, information relating to the decision was removed from the website.
"The announcement and relevant documentation have now been reinstated, with no alterations having been made."
Despite requests for further information, officials have not explained why the ‘further clarification’ was required.
The update came shortly before Fenland district councillors unanimously agreed to explore the possibility of seeking a judicial review to embark on a court challenge to overturn the Secretary of State’s approval.
Campaign group Wisbech without Incineration (WisWIN) says it has secured a number of funding offers towards the costs of a judicial review to overturn planning approval for the incinerator.