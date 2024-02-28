Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Planning Inspectorate officials have restored details of the approval notice for a £300 million waste to energy incinerator at Wisbech.

The action comes a week after a notice of the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero’s approval for plans for the incinerator at Algores Industrial Estate was removed from the National Inspectorate Planning’s website for clarifications to be carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move caused uncertainty for some campaigners opposed to the incinerator about whether approval for the incinerator in the Medworth ward of Wisbech had actually been granted.

Right, this image how the Medworth waste to energy incinerator at Wisbech will look once completed. Left, protesters are opposed to the construction of the incinerator.

However, Paul Carey, managing director of MVV Environment, the company behind the incinerator, had said that after taking legal advice, he was confident the go ahead was still valid.

And yesterday (February 27) the Planning Inspectorate restored the notice.

It announced on its website: “Following publication of the announcement and documents relating to the Medworth Energy from Waste Facility DCO, clarification was required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whilst that clarification process took place, information relating to the decision was removed from the website.

"The announcement and relevant documentation have now been reinstated, with no alterations having been made."

Despite requests for further information, officials have not explained why the ‘further clarification’ was required.

The update came shortly before Fenland district councillors unanimously agreed to explore the possibility of seeking a judicial review to embark on a court challenge to overturn the Secretary of State’s approval.