Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Wisbech waste-to-energy incinerator developer has shrugged off uncertainty over an approval notice for the £300 million facility.

Paul Carey, managing director of MVV Environment, which is behind the plans for the huge incinerator on a site on the Algores Industrial Estate, said the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero’s decision to approve the project was still valid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said this was despite the disappearance yesterday of the approval notice from the National Infrastructure Planning’s website.

This image shows how the proposed Medworth incinerator in Wisbech could appear once completed

In its place was a notice that stated: “We have removed previously published content. Clarification is being sought on the Medworth Energy from Waste Combined Heat and Power Facility Development Consent Decision. A further update will be provided in due course.”

But Mr Carey said: “We have received the consent and according to our legal advice this remains valid.

"We are proceeding with the further development of the project in accordance with the development consent order (DCO).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Carey has previously said that construction of the incinerator was expected to start in 2025 with completion likely to be three years away.

He said: “There is lots of other work to do. There are outline plans that are part of the application which need to be turned into detail and which we need to have in place before construction starts. These will need approval from Cambridgeshire County Council.”