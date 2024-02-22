News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Planning approval for £300 million incinerator at Wisbech is still valid, says company boss

Statement issued after approval notice removed from national website
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 17:02 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 17:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Wisbech waste-to-energy incinerator developer has shrugged off uncertainty over an approval notice for the £300 million facility.

Paul Carey, managing director of MVV Environment, which is behind the plans for the huge incinerator on a site on the Algores Industrial Estate, said the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero’s decision to approve the project was still valid.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said this was despite the disappearance yesterday of the approval notice from the National Infrastructure Planning’s website.

Most Popular
This image shows how the proposed Medworth incinerator in Wisbech could appear once completedThis image shows how the proposed Medworth incinerator in Wisbech could appear once completed
This image shows how the proposed Medworth incinerator in Wisbech could appear once completed

In its place was a notice that stated: “We have removed previously published content. Clarification is being sought on the Medworth Energy from Waste Combined Heat and Power Facility Development Consent Decision. A further update will be provided in due course.”

But Mr Carey said: “We have received the consent and according to our legal advice this remains valid.

"We are proceeding with the further development of the project in accordance with the development consent order (DCO).”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Carey has previously said that construction of the incinerator was expected to start in 2025 with completion likely to be three years away.

He said: “There is lots of other work to do. There are outline plans that are part of the application which need to be turned into detail and which we need to have in place before construction starts. These will need approval from Cambridgeshire County Council.”

Members of Fenland District Council plan to consider proposals on Monday (February 26) to seek a judicial review to overturn the planning approval.