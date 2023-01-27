A £12 million project to build a Centre for Green Technology at Peterborough College has been praised by Labour’s shadow energy minister.

Labour’s ministerial hopeful Alan Whitehead MP, who was given a tour of the college campus, off Park Crescent, and shown the location for the centre, said the plans were key to arming the workforce of the future with vital skills.

Dr Whitehead and Labour Candidate for Peterborough, Andrew Pakes were hosted by the members of the executive team at Inspire Education Group, which runs the college, who outlined the plans for the centre, which is hoped will deliver an innovative curriculum around careers in sustainable construction and eclectic vehicle manufacturing in and around Peterborough.

Shadow energy minister Alan Whitehead, fourth from left, during a visit to Peterborough College.

Afterwards, Dr Whitehead said: “We know what we’ve got to do to get to net zero carbon emissions, but at the moment we don’t have the skills supply chains and high-level skilled technicians to make those things work.

“Peterborough College and the plans in place to build a dedicated centre for green technologies is exactly what we need to get people in the position where they have the skills we need to make a real difference to our green future and the environment. Studying green technologies is a secure job choice, students studying here will have a job for life.”

Mr Pakes said: “The project here is exciting for Peterborough and the country as a whole. I want to put Peterborough on the map for having a green future and providing really sustainable future jobs.”

Dr Whitehead was also given a tour around the existing engineering and construction departments on the campus and met staff and students.

A planning application for the centre was submitted to Peterborough City Council last November and it is hoped construction can start next year.

The project features a three storey building with a total floor space of 2,664 square metres and will include an electrical workshop, engineering lab, building services engineering lab, a plumbing workshop and an engineering and motor vehicles lab as well as classrooms, offices and breakout spaces.

