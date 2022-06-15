Broadway Nursery, rated good by the education watchdog, now has five times more staff than it did two years ago.

A nursery where children “happily arrive” and feel “safe and emotionally secure” has received a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating.

The report from inspector Marie Walker, published on June 14 this year after her visit to the nursery in May, highlighted a culture of “kind, sociable and polite” children.

It’s the second highest Ofsted rating, behind ‘Outstanding’, in the organisation’s four-point grading scale.

"Everyone at the nursery is so proud to be graded ‘Good’ by Ofsted,” Deborah Cobb, nursery manager at Broadway Nursery, said.

"When we first opened during the pandemic, we had just two children and two members of staff. Almost two years later, the nursery has 79 children on our registers and 11 members of staff.

"We are proud to be where we are today and proud of our achievement.”

The nursery was rated Good for the quality of education delivered by its staff, their behaviour and attitudes, the personal development of its children and its overall leadership and management.

The report said that children “happily arrive at the nursery” and “quickly establish strong relationships with staff,” demonstrating that they feel “safe and emotionally secure in their care.”

Broadway Nursery’s operations manager, Nick Douglass, added: “We’re all incredibly pleased. The nursery is still in its infancy but we are looking forward to seeing what we can achieve going forward.”

The report went on to identify that staff at the nursery plan a “balanced curriculum that covers all areas of learning” and detailed that the curriculum helps to develop the children both “mathematically and scientifically” especially well.

Children with special educational needs and disabilities are given “tailored support to help them to make progress”, and the nursery works with “parents and other professionals” to “ensure a suitable curriculum is put in place.”

Children who speak English as an additional language are "exceptionally well supported by staff,” learning to express themselves in a variety of ways to help their communication and language development.