The campaign was set up by students in response to several incidents close to the school and hopes to prevent similar incidents in the future in areas such as Hollow Lane and the High Street.

The campaign is being carried out in collaboration with nearby businesses and a local primary school- with the aim of making a positive difference and increase road safety for all.

Mackenzie Shilling, a Year 13 student at Abbey College who is leading the campaign, said: “We are delighted to have raised the money needed to complete the feasibility study. This is the first stage of our campaign which I hope will lead to improvements in the roads around Ramsey.

Students at Abbey College who have raised funds for road safety improvements.

"These changes would not only benefit my fellow students at Abbey College, but the whole community.”

Andy Christoforou, Headteacher at Abbey College, added: “Over the past few years, we have regularly written to community leaders to highlight the concerns we have for our students as they walk to and from school.

"Now, our students have taken to voicing their concerns and calling for changes to be made.

“They have worked so hard to raise these important funds and I’m so proud of their dedication to making our community safer. I would like to thank the community for their ongoing, generous support and donations to the campaign.”

The feasibility study will look to develop suitable costed options, which could then be prioritised by local authorities.

A Year 10 student working on the campaign added: “This is so needed, and I am glad to be a part of making a change.”