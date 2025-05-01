Proposed home next to former Peterborough hotel refused due to ‘unacceptable harm’ on appearance of local area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Planning officers also highlighted potential parking issues

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to construct a two-storey terraced home next to a former hotel have been refused by Peterborough City Council.

Applicant, Satyam Ahuja, wanted to build the two-bedroom home to fill a gap between the former Da Rosalia Hotel and 35 Burghley Road, Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ahuja’s application stated that there was evidence of a property on the site up-until 1952 and he wanted to restore a home to the “obvious and glaring gap” within the street scene.

Plans were refused to build a home in the gap next to the former Da Rosalia Hotel on Burghley Road

However, city council planners refused the application on April 29, citing issues with the proposed design and parking facilities.

Planners argued that the proposal failed to provide for acceptable living conditions, noting that the proposed internal kitchen/diner would represent a “gloomy, confined and oppressive” form of residential accommodation.

It was also noted that the development would “increase parking stress” in the area and would “result in an unacceptable harm upon the appearance and character of the surrounding area”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council documents stated that the concerns laid out in the final decision had been discussed with the applicant, but it had not been possible to identify solutions.

The applicant has a right to appeal to the Secretary of State against the refusal within six months.