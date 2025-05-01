Proposed home next to former Peterborough hotel refused due to ‘unacceptable harm’ on appearance of local area
Plans to construct a two-storey terraced home next to a former hotel have been refused by Peterborough City Council.
Applicant, Satyam Ahuja, wanted to build the two-bedroom home to fill a gap between the former Da Rosalia Hotel and 35 Burghley Road, Peterborough.
Mr Ahuja’s application stated that there was evidence of a property on the site up-until 1952 and he wanted to restore a home to the “obvious and glaring gap” within the street scene.
However, city council planners refused the application on April 29, citing issues with the proposed design and parking facilities.
Planners argued that the proposal failed to provide for acceptable living conditions, noting that the proposed internal kitchen/diner would represent a “gloomy, confined and oppressive” form of residential accommodation.
It was also noted that the development would “increase parking stress” in the area and would “result in an unacceptable harm upon the appearance and character of the surrounding area”.
Council documents stated that the concerns laid out in the final decision had been discussed with the applicant, but it had not been possible to identify solutions.
The applicant has a right to appeal to the Secretary of State against the refusal within six months.