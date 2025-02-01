Property agents Eddisons are named as 'most active' in the East of England
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Peterborough office of Eddisons has been rated as the most active property agent operating in the East of England.
The accolade has been awarded by specialist property research platform, EG Radius, which has also named those agents it has identified as the region’s top dealmakers.
In the new rankings, Eddisons, which has offices in Peterborough, Huntingdon, Cambridge and Bury St Edmunds, is noted as having completed 277 deals, involving almost 1,195,000 square metres of space across all commercial property sectors across 2024.
In addition, within the regional rankings, Eddisons was identified most active agent in Cambridgeshire too, having completed 228 transactions.
These include the sale of Churchgate, New Street, Northminster, which was the largest freehold office sale, by capacity, in Peterborough city centre in 2024.
Featuring in the East of England individual dealmakers region-wide rankings, two of Eddisons’ Peterborough-based agents, Julian Welch and Gavin Hynes, are in the top five. They also occupy first and third positions, respectively, as the most active dealmakers in Cambridgeshire.
Eddisons’ regional success in the rankings is echoed at a national level, where the firm took the number two agency slot in England for completing 707 property deals, covering more than three million sq ft of commercial property space.
Additionally, both Julian Welch and Gavin Hynes feature in national rankings as two of the top 10 dealmakers in England.