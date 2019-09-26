Post Office appeals to retailers in Eye to host branch in their store after recent closure

The Post Office is appealing for retailers in Eye to host a branch in their store.

An advert has gone out after the most recent providers in High Street, Eye, retired this month after more than 25 years.

Plans have now been submitted to convert the store, where the Post Office was held, into residential use.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “The postmaster for Eye Post Office has resigned as he wished to retire and the branch has been temporarily closed since Wednesday, September 18.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that the temporary closure may cause. We understand how important a Post Office is to a community and we would like to reassure customers that we are working hard to restore a Post Office in that area as soon as possible.

“The vacancy is advertised on our website www.runapostoffice.co.uk. Any retailer interested in incorporating a Post Office in their premises should email ND.enquiries@postoffice.co.uk or call 0333 345 5560, then select option 2.

“In the meantime alternative Post Office branches include Central Avenue and Dogsthorpe.”

The full addresses of the alternative branches are:

· Central Avenue Post Office, 84 Central Avenue, Dogsthorpe, PE1 4LH

· Dogsthorpe Post Office, 2-4 Bluebell Avenue, Peterborough, PE1 3XG.