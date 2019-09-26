Peterborough Post Office closes as plans submitted to convert it for residential use

A Post Office in Peterborough has closed with the operators now seeking planning permission to convert it for residential use.

The Post Office and shop in High Street, Eye, closed earlier this month due to no longer being commercially viable, according to documents submitted to Peterborough City Council.

Store turnover has fallen from £204,750 a year in 2016 to £187,781 a year since the arrival of a Co-op across the road, while Post Office income has dropped from £38,873 to £20,533 over the same period, it is stated.

The documents also reveal that shop owners Mr and Mrs Patel - who have run it for more than 25 years - have been trying, unsuccessfully, to sell or lease the property since 2017.

Under the plans submitted to the council, they are now seeking to convert the shop (with living accommodation at the back) to “totally residential” use.

