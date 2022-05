Scarecrow Festival at Werrington. Children from the Sillwood and Howles families looking at the David Attenborough scarecrow on the Green

The starting point will once more be The Green and maps (short trail or explorer trail) costing £1 will be available on June 3 and 4, 10am to 4pm each day.

Those completing the trail will be able to vote for their Favourite Scarecrow and enter their correct answers in to a prize draw.

Anyone in the PE4 postcode who would like to enter a scarecrow can do so by emailing [email protected]