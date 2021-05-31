Face to face with Bob The Builder, Jack Sparrow, Dorothy and more in Peterborough

Scarecrow Festival at Werrington. Bob the Builder in Salisbury Road EMN-210529-155058009
Stars of TV and film - in scarecrow form of course - have popped up all across the village - and there is a last chance to discover all 42 of them today (Monday).
Trail maps - which cost £1 and are a fundraiser for the Werrington Show - are available from a stall on the village green from 10am to 4pm. And there is a chance to vote for your favourite and win a prize.
Scarecrow Festival at Werrington. Lise Smith with Oliver at Church Street EMN-210529-155204009
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Scarecrow Festival at Werrington. Scarecrow near The Green EMN-210529-155215009
Scarecrow Festival at Werrington. Children from the Sillwood and Howles families looking at the David Attenborough scarecrow on the Green EMN-210529-155226009
Scarecrow Festival at Werrington. Anita Truman with the WI display EMN-210529-155237009
Scarecrow Festival at Werrington. Steve Williams with the Frothblowers scarecrow EMN-210529-155248009
Scarecrow Festival at Werrington. ian Sampson and Kathryn Spencer with Captain Jack EMN-210529-154952009
Scarecrow Festival at Werrington. Emma Dawson and Barry Jones with their Starwars scarecrow at the CTD Showroom EMN-210529-155153009
Scarecrow Festival at Werrington. Lee Dane at The Way Family Church EMN-210529-155003009
Scarecrow Festival at Werrington. Dorothy (Wizard of Oz) at The Green EMN-210529-155014009
Scarecrow Festival at Werrington. Jane Forster at The Green EMN-210529-155025009
Scarecrow Festival at Werrington. Tanya and Mandy Davis with Rambo at the Blue Bell pub helicopter. EMN-210529-155036009
Scarecrow Festival at Werrington. Nikolas Sikorskas (2) with Santa at the Church. EMN-210529-155047009
Scarecrow Festival at Werrington. Tracey and Mark Chambers with their joint neighbours scarecrow EMN-210529-155109009