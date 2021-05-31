Face to face with Bob The Builder, Jack Sparrow, Dorothy and more in Peterborough

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Werrington for the annual scarecrow trail over the weekend - and this is what they found.

By Brad Barnes
Monday, 31st May 2021, 5:25 am
Scarecrow Festival at Werrington. Bob the Builder in Salisbury Road EMN-210529-155058009

Stars of TV and film - in scarecrow form of course - have popped up all across the village - and there is a last chance to discover all 42 of them today (Monday).

Trail maps - which cost £1 and are a fundraiser for the Werrington Show - are available from a stall on the village green from 10am to 4pm. And there is a chance to vote for your favourite and win a prize.

Scarecrow Festival at Werrington. Lise Smith with Oliver at Church Street EMN-210529-155204009

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Scarecrow Festival at Werrington. Scarecrow near The Green EMN-210529-155215009
Scarecrow Festival at Werrington. Children from the Sillwood and Howles families looking at the David Attenborough scarecrow on the Green EMN-210529-155226009
Scarecrow Festival at Werrington. Anita Truman with the WI display EMN-210529-155237009
Scarecrow Festival at Werrington. Steve Williams with the Frothblowers scarecrow EMN-210529-155248009
Scarecrow Festival at Werrington. ian Sampson and Kathryn Spencer with Captain Jack EMN-210529-154952009
Scarecrow Festival at Werrington. Emma Dawson and Barry Jones with their Starwars scarecrow at the CTD Showroom EMN-210529-155153009
Scarecrow Festival at Werrington. Lee Dane at The Way Family Church EMN-210529-155003009
Scarecrow Festival at Werrington. Dorothy (Wizard of Oz) at The Green EMN-210529-155014009
Scarecrow Festival at Werrington. Jane Forster at The Green EMN-210529-155025009
Scarecrow Festival at Werrington. Tanya and Mandy Davis with Rambo at the Blue Bell pub helicopter. EMN-210529-155036009
Scarecrow Festival at Werrington. Nikolas Sikorskas (2) with Santa at the Church. EMN-210529-155047009
Scarecrow Festival at Werrington. Tracey and Mark Chambers with their joint neighbours scarecrow EMN-210529-155109009