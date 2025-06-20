Police arrest man after double stabbing in Peterborough

Police have arrested a man following a double stabbing in Peterborough city centre in the early hours of this morning (June 20).

One of the victims has been left with life-threatening injuries and the other has serious injuries.

Officers say that a 999 call was made just before 2.30am today alerting them to the stabbing of two men in Geneva Street, off Broadway.

Two men, one his 30s and the other in his 40s, were taken to Peterborough City Hospital – one with serious injuries and the other with life-threatening injuries – were they both remain.

Police at the scene of the stabbing on Friday morning

A 45-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested in Park Road on suspicion of attempted murder, assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, and being in possession of a knife in a public place.

He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Detective Inspector Tom Power said: “I understand this incident is concerning, however I would like to reassure members of the public that we have made an arrest and are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this offence.

“We have two scenes on in the city centre and the public should expect to see officers in the area today while we gather evidence and carry out enquiries. I would urge anyone who witnessed the attacks or has any information to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police via the online reporting form or webchat and quote 35/45278/25. Those without internet access should call 101.