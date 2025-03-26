Police appeal for help to trace missing Spalding man

He has not been seen since February

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a man who has been reported missing from the Spalding area.

A force spokesperson said: “Friends of Darius are becoming increasingly concerned for him. He was reported missing on 25 March, but has not been seen since the 27 February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Darius lives in the Spalding area, he has short light grey-coloured hair, and is in his mid 50s. We don't know what clothing he may have with him.

Have you seen Darius?

“If you have seen Darius since the 27 February or have any information that will help us find him please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Force Control Room on 101 or in an emergency by calling 999 or by email at [email protected]. Use the subject heading ‘Missing Darius’.

Alternatively you can contact the independent missing persons charity. You can call or text 116 000 or email [email protected]