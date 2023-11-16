Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RSPCA have made a plea to find a new home for Sarah the lurcher who has been at an RSPCA rescue centre for two years.

Sweet Sarah, a three-year-old lurcher, has been at RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre in Cambridgeshire, since November 2021 and before that was at another centre from March 2021, as she was part of a large welfare case. As a result she only became available for rehoming in December last year.

Sadly Sarah is just one of thousands of dogs across the RSPCA who are in desperate need of a new home, between 2021 and 2022, the RSPCA has seen a six percent increase in the number of dogs taken into care at a time when adoptions have fallen.

Sarah the lurcher is looking for a new home

Heidi Sweetland is an animal care assistant at Block Fen and is the main handler for Sarah - with whom she has formed a unique bond.

And now Heidi is making a personal plea to help find Sarah the forever home she truly deserves.

Heidi said: “We love all the dogs and animals that we care for - but there is always that special one that stands out a little more and for me that’s Sarah.

“I think part of it is because you become so heartbroken that they spend so long waiting for a new home - and knowing them so well you just know that they will be the perfect family pet - they just have to find the right family.

“Sarah is a sweet natured, cheeky girl, with so much personality. She initially comes across as being shy but once she is bonded with you she is very loving and cheeky. She loves nothing more than zooming around and playing with her male friends here at the centre. She is so playful! She is very affectionate when she is bonded with you and loves climbing on your lap for cuddles and kisses.

“Due to her only being used to a kennel environment she will find settling into a new home and new situations quite overwhelming at first. She will need some further training when teaching her day to day commands and when out on walks.

“We are looking for experienced Lurcher owners. She is a very shy/timid girl when it comes to meeting new people so she will require a few meets to the centre for her to be comfortable enough around you before taking her home.

“She is to be an adult only household due to her shy nature and her not being used to being around children.

“She will require a large garden for her to run around in. Also it would be good for her to have access to an enclosed exercise paddock for her to let off some steam and do lots of zoomies! We are looking for her to be rehomed with a neutered male dog, as she loves the company/playing with other dogs and we feel this will help her with her confidence in a new home environment.

“If you have room in your life for a cheeky, loving, sassy and playful Lurcher that your male dog would love to play with, then please consider Sarah.*