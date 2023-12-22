Source of pollution that killed 100,000 Peterborough fish still unknown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The source of the pollution that killed 100,000 fish in Peterborough last week is still unknown.

An unknown substance entered the River Nene at Goldie Meadows, near Ferry Meadows, early last week, causing devastation to wildlife in the area.

The Environment Agency are still investigating what happened to cause the disaster.

A spokesperson for the agency said: “Environment Agency officers are still on site monitoring the situation and are continuing to investigate the nature and the source of the substance that has polluted the river.

“The pollution has passed through, and we are no longer advising people to keep away from the water. We continue to work with Nene Park Trust on improvements to Ferry Meadows.

“We encourage members of the public to report environmental incidents to us on our free 24-hour incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”

Last week, the agency said testing of water samples from the river was being fast tracked as part of the investigation.

There has been no indication wildlife away from the site have been impacted by the pollution.

A spokesperson for Nene Park Trust said they were working side by side with the Environment Agency following the incident – although there was not one thing in particular that was being looked at.