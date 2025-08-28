Plans to move end of summer 'old skool' disco inside Peterborough Cathedral

“The forecast may be gloomy, but the party is still on!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s the message from Peterborough Cathedral as the expected rainy weather on Saturday (August 30) will now see the popular ‘Old Skool’ disco being held indoors.

The event begins at 8pm – with music from the ‘80s and ‘90s bringing fun, energy and a little nostalgia until midnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It as previously planned to be held outside in the cloisters.

The 'Old Skool' disco will be held inside the Cathedral on Saturday, August 30.

A spokesperson for the Cathedral said: “ Due to predicted inclement weather, the much-anticipated End of Summer Old Skool disco will now be held inside the Cathedral ensuring everyone enjoys the same electric atmosphere, just without the risk of rain.

“Get ready to dance the night away to the best of the ‘80s and ‘90s - the iconic tracks you love, the beats that get you moving, and the nostalgia that keeps you smiling. Everything you’ve been looking forward to remains the same: the playlist, the fun, the energy… only now it all comes with the bonus of being warm and dry!

“So, grab your dancing shoes, dig out those retro moves, and join us as we say goodbye to summer in true old skool style. Rain or shine, the music plays on!”

Tickets are selling fast, with limited availability left. For tickets visit TicketSource.