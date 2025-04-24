Plans to convert former Ploughman pub into smaller sports bar and shops refused by Peterborough council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Ploughman pub closed in early 2024 following a legal battle with previous owners of the building Melbourne Leisure Holdings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been refused for a former community pub in Peterborough to be converted into a smaller sports bar and three retail units.

Gujjar Investments Ltd applied to Peterborough City Council for permission to transform the vacant Ploughman pub building at the Werrington District Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant, who also recently had an application refused to erect a taxi office at the centre, hoped to subdivide the building into four commercial units.

The former Ploughman Pub in Werrington

Three units were to become shops while the fourth would have been a sports bar.

Plans stated: “Whilst it is recognised that there will be a reduction in the size of the public house use, the use will not be lost as the proposal includes a sports bar which is a financially viable alternative.”

The Ploughman pub closed in early 2024 following a legal battle with previous owners of the building Melbourne Leisure Holdings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough City Council planners refused the latest plans for the site on April 23.

The decision was made following an objection from the council’s highways department which claimed there was “insufficient information” provided in the plans.

The council’s pollution control officer also objected to the plans over noise concerns.

They stated: “The applicants have failed to demonstrate the suitability of the development at the proposed location given the existence of a residential unit at first floor level above the proposed commercial units and sports bar.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A resident of Hodgson Avenue also raised concerns around noise, access for smoking and vaping, outside drinking areas, and delivery access.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has attempted to contact Gujjar Investments for comment.