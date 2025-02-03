Plans to build 95 homes on fields near Peterborough are rejected

A number of previous schemes were also refused for the site in Glinton

Peterborough City Council planners turned down the planning application submitted by Larkfleet Group for a 7.33 hectare site on the southern edge of Glinton. The development would have been across two fields separated by a track that provides private access to Clare Lodge from Lincoln Road. It would have seen 30 per cent of the new homes designated as affordable housing, as well as 4.16 hectares of open space, a children’s play area, allotments and tree planting. The site has been the subject of three previous applications for new homes in the past, all of which were refused for reasons such as vulnerability to crime, insufficient visitor parking, lack of public open space, highway safety and the site’s location being outside of the village envelope. The latest application was submitted in September 2024 and was opposed by local councillors who argued the site was "inappropriate for development". Glinton Parish Council "vehemently" opposed the plans, based on the application being "contrary to policies" contained in the Peterborough Local Plan. The parish council stated: "The permanent destruction of productive arable farm land when the country has significant concerns about food security is not in keeping with the objective of becoming the “UK's Environment Capital” or maintaining the country’s food security. "Particularly as sufficient brownfield sites are available within Peterborough, all with excellent existing transport and infrastructure." The parish council noted that the site was outside the village envelope in the open countryside. The development was also opposed by the local highway authority at the city council, which claimed that the plans did not fully assess the highway impact and further information was required. Peterborough Civic Society objected to the plans. Noting the previous rejected schemes, the society stated: "It is difficult to see that the situation has changed significantly with this latest application for a larger development of up to 95 dwellings." There were also concerns about the existing sewage system being overwhelmed. Detailing reasons for refusal, the city council noted that the development would result in "significant harm to the character and appearance of the area including the rural setting of the village". It also stated: "The fundamental conflict with policy is not outweighed by the overall need for affordable housing in the district." The applicant has the right to appeal against the decision to the Planning Inspectorate within six months.