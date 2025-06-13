Plans resubmitted for new padel courts at historic Burghley Park Golf Club near Peterborough

Plans have been resubmitted for two new padel courts at one of England’s oldest golf clubs near Peterborough.

A company named Padel X submitted a planning application to Peterborough City Council in February to construct the two courts in the car park area of Burghley Park Golf Club.

The application was withdrawn in March in order to make a small number of tweaks recommended by planning officers. This followed an objection from a tree officer who raised concerns over the “unacceptable” loss of seven trees to build the courts.

A fresh application went in on June 9, with the proposed site moved further to the north west in order to avoid the loss of existing established trees and landscaping.

The proposed development also now includes a comprehensive landscape scheme by way of woodland planting to the west, between the courts and the adjacent London Road.

Burghley Park Golf Club is one of the oldest golf clubs in England having opened to the public in 1890.

Applicant, Padel X, claimed the new courts would provide a “strategic opportunity” to diversify the golf club’s offerings.

Padel is a rapidly growing sport in the UK that combines elements of tennis and squash and is known for its accessibility and social appeal.

A planning statement, submitted by Plan Padel on behalf of Padel X, stated: “Padel is a rapidly growing support that is known for its accessibility and social appeal, making it a popular and ideal addition to Burghley Park Golf Club’s amenities.

“The applicant, Padel X Club, are experienced operators of such facilities and therefore have a proven track record of identifying and developing successful sites for new courts that will not only be a valuable addition to the golf club but will also improve footfall and visitors to the area, benefitting the wider local economy and community.”

A decision will be made by city council planners at a later date.