Plans for new sports areas in Whittlesey and Wisbech move forward

Fields being funded by the council and the football federation

Plans for new sports play areas in Whittlesey and Wisbech are being pushed forward.

Fenland District Council’s Cabinet agreed to provide match-funding to support the creation of Football Foundation PlayZones (games areas where multiple sports can be played), at Manor Leisure Centre field, Whittlesey, and Barton Road Playing Field, Wisbech.

Fenland’s Cabinet agreed to cover a quarter of the cost of the facilities. The Football Foundation has approved a grant to cover the rest, Cabinet was told.

Cllr Chris Boden, Fenland District, said at the meeting: “I personally believe that whilst it’s quite a lot of money for us to be authorising, it’s an offer too good to refuse. If you’re getting three quarters of the cost being paid by a third party, you have to have a pretty good reason to turn that down.”

The Cabinet agreed to contribute £81k for the £308k Manor Leisure Centre field facility and £75k for the £300k Barton Road facility.

The Football Foundation aims to deliver up to 240 playzones in England in 2025. The project is funded by the Premier League, The Football Association, UK Government, and Sport England, a report before Cabinet said.

Bids for further Football Foundation grants for PlayZones in other Fenland locations could also be pursued.

PlayZones are designed to accommodate recreational football as well as basketball, netball, rugby, hockey, cricket and more. Football Foundation PlayZones are safe, inclusive and accessible outdoor facilities, enclosed by a fence.