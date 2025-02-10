Plans for new padel and pickleball courts in Peterborough refused by council

The applicant says he remains "fully committed" to bringing both sports to the city

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for new padel and pickleball courts have been refused by Peterborough City Council.

Alan Jordan, who runs Padel Peterborough, applied to the council for a Lawful Development Certificate to convert the four unused tennis courts at Powerleague next to Stanground Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application stated: “The existing site is vacant and dilapidated and not used to its full potential as tennis courts or any sports facility. It requires a new surface and upgrades to make it a playable surface.”

Unused tennis courts at Powerleague in Peterborough Photo: Taylor Planning and Building

The plans were to convert the old tennis courts into five new padel courts and three smaller pickleball courts with the associated fencing.

Peterborough City Council refused the application on February 6, stating that the development would “exceed the relevant limitations” set out in the Town and Country Planning Order 2015.

The authority claimed that the development does not harbour permitted development rights for the laying of hard surfacing and requires planning permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Padel Peterborough issued a statement in response to the decision. It stated: “Both proposed sports, padel and pickleball, can only have a positive benefit to the local community and in general, for wider population of the city.

“We are fully committed to delivering these ‘Fit for Life’ sports. In the coming days we will decide on the detail of full planning application.

“We’d like to thank Stanground Academy for their continued support and everyone that has shown interest to date. Should anyone wish to offer their support, please email us at [email protected].”