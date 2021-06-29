Plans for new 100 child Hampton nursery submitted

The two-storey building would be situated on land south of Waterhouse Way, according to a planning application submitted jointly by The Abbey Group Cambridgeshire Ltd and O&H Properties Ltd.

The proposals are part of a wider plan for the area, with separate applications also being submitted for a three-storey care home and three-storey building with a Co-op store and 10 flats.

If the application is approved, the nursery would be operated by Little Acorns Day Nurseries Limited which already runs a number of nurseries within and close to Peterborough.

The nursery would be capable of accommodating up to 100 children and would provide childcare and learning for youngsters ranging from newborn to four years old.

The majority of the children who would attend the nursery are expected to be aged three or four.

The site would have 21 car parking spaces - nine for staff and 12 for drop-offs - as well as one for motorcycling and 10 for cycling.

The building would have two entrance points on the ground floor, as well as a lobby, staff room, kitchen, reception/office and separate class areas.

Outside areas for each class would also be provided.

According to the application, parents would arrive from 7am to 9.30am and pick up their children between 1.30pm and 6pm, with the number of arrivals limited to 10 every 10 minutes.

The plans state: “This has been purposely done as having only a few children arriving and departing at the same time will allow us to settle them down in a more personal and attentive way and exchange important information with parents.”