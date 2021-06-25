New Co-op and 10 flats proposed for Hampton
A new three-storey building with a Co-op on the ground floor and 10 flats above has been proposed for the Hampton Gardens development in Peterborough.
A planning application has been submitted by The Abbey Group Cambs Ltd and O&H Properties Ltd to the city council for land south of Waterhouse Way and east of Westbury Drive.
The proposals are part of a wider plan for the area, with separate applications also being submitted for a two-storey children’s day nursery and three-storey care home.
If the application is approved there would be eight, two-bedroom flats and two, one-bedroom flats.
The flats would have 18 parking spaces while the Co-op would have 24.
The new store is expected to be open from 7am until 11pm seven days a week, with the building accessed from a new road from Waterhouse Way which would be shared with the proposed nursery.
A brick built single-storey electricity sub-station is also proposed to serve the development and the other two proposals.