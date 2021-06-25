New Co-op and 10 flats proposed for Hampton

A planning application has been submitted by The Abbey Group Cambs Ltd and O&H Properties Ltd to the city council for land south of Waterhouse Way and east of Westbury Drive.

The proposals are part of a wider plan for the area, with separate applications also being submitted for a two-storey children’s day nursery and three-storey care home.

If the application is approved there would be eight, two-bedroom flats and two, one-bedroom flats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new plans for Hampton Gardens

The flats would have 18 parking spaces while the Co-op would have 24.

The new store is expected to be open from 7am until 11pm seven days a week, with the building accessed from a new road from Waterhouse Way which would be shared with the proposed nursery.

A brick built single-storey electricity sub-station is also proposed to serve the development and the other two proposals.