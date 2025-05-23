Plans for closed Peterborough church to be reopened by new religious denomination

St Augustine’s Church has stood in Woodston for over 1000 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been put forward to re-open a disused Peterborough church.

The Grade I listed St Augustine’s Church in Woodston has stood closed with no worship or community use since 2022. The church was closed due to both concerns about the amount of money that would be required to repair the building and the amount of volunteers willing to help maintain and run it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The church has significant history in the area and has been present for over 1000 years. There is mention of it in the Domesday Book of 1086.

St Augustine's Church in Woodston.

In recent years, the church as fallen into a state of disrepair and has been placed on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register. It has also been noted as being at particular risk of further deterioration. The building has been described as having ‘wall movement and as well as an ingress of water via a leaking roof’ and the water main from the road to the church is also in need to replacing.

Now, however, the Diocese of Ely, which is responsible for the building has been in discussions with partners of other Christian denominations to allow them to use the church for their worship. The exact denomination which could take the building on has yet to be revealed.

As part of the arrangement, the Church of England would retain the ability to host school assembly services as well as Christian burials at the church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Diocese of Ely has begun a consultation process to involve members of the local community in the decision making regarding the future of the church.

A spokesperson for the Diocese said: “We know how significant St Augustine’s is to local residents, former parishioners, and the wider community. This is your chance to help shape its future and ensure this historic building remains a vital and valued space.”

The Diocese further confirmed that it was actively exploring broader options for how the space could continue to serve local people and reflect its Christian heritage and has ncouraging everyone with a connection to the church or the Woodston area to complete a short online survey.

The survey is available at https://forms.office.com/e/rvuUNdX62f?origin=lprLink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deadline for responses is Saturday June 15. Feedback will be used to inform future plans, with the hope of restoring the building and reopening it for community use.

A Diocesan spokesperson added: “We want this process to be open and inclusive. Your views really do matter, and we’re keen to hear from as many people as possible.”

"Please help shape the future of St Augustine’s by taking part in the survey – and spread the word to others who may wish to contribute.”