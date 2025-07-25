Plans for adult gaming centre in Peterborough's Hereward Cross Shopping Centre are rejected

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Chief Journalist

Published 25th Jul 2025, 10:18 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2025, 11:03 BST
Plans to open an adult gaming centre at the former Wilko site in Hereward Cross Shopping Centre have been rejected.

Chongie Entertainment Ltd had sought the go ahead to open a Little Vegas adult gaming centre in part of the former Wilko store in the Hereward Cross Shopping Centre.

The company wanted to move its existing Little Vegas gaming centre at 16 Broadway into newer and larger premises at unit 6 in the shopping centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now the plans have been refused planning approval by Peterborough City Council.

Plans to open an adult gaming centre in Hereward Cross Centre, Peterborough, have been refused.placeholder image
Plans to open an adult gaming centre in Hereward Cross Centre, Peterborough, have been refused.

The move comes in the wake of growing concerns about the increasing number of gambling and vaping outlets in Peterborough’s city centre.

Many residents and community groups have expressed worries that further gambling venues risk harming the diversity of the high street, may increase anti-social behaviour, and threaten both the well-being of vulnerable people and the long-term health of the city centre economy.

The decision to refuse permission has been supported by Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes who said: “This is a welcome decision by the council to refuse this latest application.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“People are fed up with our streets being turned into the Wild West by gambling shops. I’d like to thank the council for taking such a strong, grounded position in turning this down.

“Nothing says more about the challenges facing Peterborough than the rise in fruit machine stores and vape shops. We need to call time on this decline and ensure councils have the power to deal with the uncontrolled growth of stories like these.

“That’s why I am working with MPs, community groups and gambling concern bodies for a change in the law to make it easier for councils to shape our high streets.”

Related topics:PeterboroughWilkoAndrew PakesPeterborough City Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice