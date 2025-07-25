Plans for adult gaming centre in Peterborough's Hereward Cross Shopping Centre are rejected

Plans to open an adult gaming centre at the former Wilko site in Hereward Cross Shopping Centre have been rejected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chongie Entertainment Ltd had sought the go ahead to open a Little Vegas adult gaming centre in part of the former Wilko store in the Hereward Cross Shopping Centre.

The company wanted to move its existing Little Vegas gaming centre at 16 Broadway into newer and larger premises at unit 6 in the shopping centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the plans have been refused planning approval by Peterborough City Council.

Plans to open an adult gaming centre in Hereward Cross Centre, Peterborough, have been refused.

The move comes in the wake of growing concerns about the increasing number of gambling and vaping outlets in Peterborough’s city centre.

Many residents and community groups have expressed worries that further gambling venues risk harming the diversity of the high street, may increase anti-social behaviour, and threaten both the well-being of vulnerable people and the long-term health of the city centre economy.

The decision to refuse permission has been supported by Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes who said: “This is a welcome decision by the council to refuse this latest application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People are fed up with our streets being turned into the Wild West by gambling shops. I’d like to thank the council for taking such a strong, grounded position in turning this down.

“Nothing says more about the challenges facing Peterborough than the rise in fruit machine stores and vape shops. We need to call time on this decline and ensure councils have the power to deal with the uncontrolled growth of stories like these.

“That’s why I am working with MPs, community groups and gambling concern bodies for a change in the law to make it easier for councils to shape our high streets.”