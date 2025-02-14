Plans for 55 homes in village refused by Peterborough council due to ‘unnecessary urbanising’

The proposal was considered 'unsympathetic' to the local character

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to construct a housing development on the edge of a village near Peterborough have been refused by the city council.

Minster Property Group submitted an outline planning application for up to 55 homes to be built on land to the east of St Martins Road in Newborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It came following a previous application for the same development in 2023 for up to 65 homes, reduced from 72, which was refused due to its location, highway impacts and harm to the character of the area.

The proposed site off St Martins Road in Newborough Photo: Google Streetview

The latest application, submitted in November last year, sought to address the previous reasons for refusal – but Peterborough City Council planners rejected it once again on similar grounds.

Minster Property Group stated that the affordable housing development would have provided public open space, as well as improved footpath links into the village and to the adjoining cricket club.

The company argued that a reduction of houses from the previous application would address the concerns around the adverse impact on the area’s appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in refusing the application, city council planners wrote: “The proposal, by virtue of its scale would result in adverse harm in terms of the appearance of the site and the edge of the settlement, with the 55 dwellings resulting in an unnecessary urbanising impact on this location.

“The proposal is unsympathetic to the local character and surrounding landscape setting.”

With regards to highway impact, planners wrote: “In the absence of an adequately detailed submission, it is not possible for the Highway Authority to determine that there will be no significant adverse impact on the adjoining public highway and it has not been confirmed that safe and convenient access for pedestrians and cyclists can be achieved between the site and local facilities.”