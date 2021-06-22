Plans for 30 new Hampton homes submitted

Hearne Holmes Developments Ltd is seeking to build the properties at Hampton Water, off the A15.

The site already has outline planning permission, with the new plans offering more detailed proposals for the local authority to sign off before building works can begin.

If approval is granted, the properties would be a combination of four and five bedroom homes.

The new homes would look similar to this

No affordable housing would be provided, with a planning statement submitted to the council noting: “The affordable housing requirement associated with the 30 dwellings for this application is being met within provision catered for within the wider Hamptons development.

“Therefore, the application is only for open market housing.”

All of the new homes would be two storeys in height and would be accompanied by a single-storey garage and “large” rear gardens.

The planning statement adds: “Overall, the proposals will create a sympathetic development with an attractive street and landscaped frontages which will enrich this area of the Hamptons with a variety of bespoke dwellings sizes and values, catering for a wide spectrum of homeowners that will be both sustainable and attractive.”