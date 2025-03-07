Plans approved to turn semi-detached house in Peterborough into care home for children with learning difficulties

The care home will take a maximum of three children and/or young adults between seven and 17 years old

Plans to convert a semi-detached house in Peterborough into a care home for children with learning difficulties have been approved by the council.

The property, located on Reeves Way in Eastfield, will officially be changed from a residential dwelling to care accommodation.

Applicants, Sharaz Nawaz and Lurie Schipschi, hope to use the property to provide specialist care and support to young people with learning difficulties, including those suffering from Asperger’s, ADD, ADHD, ASD and EBD.

The property on Reeves Way

The care home will take a maximum of three children and/or young adults between seven and 17 years old, with an aim of guiding them to take their place in society as independent and responsible citizens.

Mr Nawaz and Mr Schipschi claim the care home will provide much-needed housing for vulnerable people in Peterborough.

Their application stated: “There is an identified need for specialist accommodation within the Peterborough area for children with emotional and behavioural difficulties. The proposed home will help to meet this need.

“It will be run by experienced professionals and authorised and regulated by the relevant regulatory bodies.”

The application also confirms that all staff will hold an NVQ Level 3 in Health and Social Care (or equivalent) as a minimum, with the care home manager having at least five years of management or supervisory experience in a relevant care setting.

The four-bedroom home will accommodate three children upstairs while the ground floor bedroom will provide sleeping accommodation for staff.

Those in care at the property will be supported to live semi-independently, learning the basic skills needed to live on their own.

Some may attend school or college and others may be in local employment.

The property is located on the same road as the City of Peterborough Academy.

Some concerns were raised by local residents including potential noise from children and a “risk of peace and privacy” from the children’s home.

However, the case officer report states: “There are no extensions to the property under this application, and as such, the proposal is unlikely to result in adverse harm in overshadowing or overbearing impacts for neighbours.”

It adds: “It is understood and accepted that noise from children and adults playing during reasonable times (daytime hours) would be an accepted noise for this setting.

“There are no significant concerns of noise or disturbance at unsociable hours from the proposed use class (C2) or harm from the change over of shifts.”

The planning application was approved by city council planners on March 5.