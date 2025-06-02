Plans approved for flats above café and sandwich shop in Peterborough city centre

It was decided that the plans would "benefit the local economy"

Plans have been approved for more flats above a city centre café and sandwich shop.

The site on Cowgate was previously home to Embe Afro-Caribbean restaurant and bar, which operated on the ground and first floor but closed last year.

The ground floor is now home to a café and sandwich shop named Toast’d, owned by Basanta Bhattarai and run by his wife Sangeeta.

The former Embe Afro-Caribbean restaurant and bar Photo: David Hartley Associates

Mr Bhattarai had an initial planning application for flats refused in September 2024 due to concerns around potential excessive noise and unwanted odour from the ground floor restaurant.

His latest application, which was approved on May 30, will see the first floor converted into two one-bedroom flats and additional units on the second and third floors. This will result in a gain of four new flats and six in total.

Mr Bhattarai said he was “relieved” to have the application approved after 13 months of trying and now has plans to potentially change the shop into a Chinese restaurant in the near future.

Despite an objection from a conservation officer over the flats, city council planners ultimately decided that the plans would benefit the local area.

A case officer report stated: “Less than substantial harm has been identified by the city council’s conservation officer from the proposed infilling behind the non-opening windows on the first floor and the effect this would have on the engaging character of the building with the street and wider City Centre Conservation Area.

“Officers have identified that this level of harm would carry minimal weight from observations on the site visit and the symmetry of the principal elevation post development.

“This coupled with bringing the property back into full use and an increase in residential units within the city centre would benefit the local economy. As such, the public benefits outweigh the identified level of harm.”

The business below the flats will be restricted to opening hours of 7am to 11pm Monday to Saturday, and between 8am and 11pm on Sunday and Bank Holidays.

There must also be no amplified or live music played within the shop at any time.