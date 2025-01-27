Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough has been the location for a number of productions – but it is hoped more will come to the city

There are plans to encourage more TV and movie productions to use Peterborough as a location – with a new team being set up to encourage film makers to come to the city.

Peterborough Film Office will promote filming locations and venues across our city, and is being set up by Peterborough City Council.

It will be used to capitalise on a growing market for movie creation outside London, with the city centre, Lido, Embankment, Central Park, and many others regarded as possible locations for productions.

Apple TV show Slow Horses will be filming at Peterborough Lido

Last week, as it was confirmed that Peterborough Lido was being saved for this year, council leader Dennis Jones told The Peterborough Telegraph that Apple TV series Slow Horses – starring Oscar winning actor Gary Oldman – would be filming scenes at the historic pool for their up coming season.

Previous production locations in the city include Nene Valley Railway, which saw Goldeneye and Octopussy filmed in the 80s and 90s, and a number of villages in the surrounding area.

The film office, which will be administered by existing council staff at Sand Martin House, will aim to deal as a one stop shop for FAQs, licenses, permits and other matters.

New social media channels will be set up, and a dedicated section of the existing council site will also include information about utilities, parking and a code of conduct for potential production companies for movies, television productions and YouTube influencers.

It will also help signpost potential producers and site managers towards other non-council owned locations, which will deal with filming on an individual basis.

The council has joined other local authorities at Creative England, which is a national directory and an essential resource for productions looking to hire regional crew from all skills and backgrounds.

There has already been interest from major production firms to use the city, and council leader Cllr Dennis Jones said: “This could be an exciting development and income generator for the city, and a boon for tourism and economy. “We have beautiful locations across the city that we should be using, and this will be a way of

containing that information in one portal that showcases what we have to offer.”

For more information email [email protected], or go to www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/leisure-and-culture/film-peterborough