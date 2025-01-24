From James Bond to The Crown, Slow Horses and EastEnders- the famous TV and Hollywood films you may not know were shot in Peterborough

The latest that will be coming to the city is Slow Horse, which will be coming to film at the Lido for its sixth season at some point in the future.
Below are some other examples of famous shows and films that were shot in the city.
1. Famous TV and films shot in Peterborough
The cast and Crew of “Slow Horses” at the UK Premiere at Regent Street Cinema. Photo: Gareth Cattermole
2. Slow Horses
Not much is known at the point but the critically acclaimed Apple+ TV show Slow Horses, starring Gary Oldman and Kristen Scott Thomas, will be filming its upcoming sixth season using The Lido as a location. Photo: David Lowndes
3. Bargain Hunt
Many episodes of Bargain Hunt, especially at the Festival of Antiques, have been filmed in the city. The event was hosted at the Showground so there isn't likely to be any more... Photo: David Lowndes
4. Frankenstein
Filming for Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein took place at Burghley House over the course of September 17-24. Th film is set to release in 2025. Photo: Burghley House