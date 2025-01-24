From James Bond to The Crown, Slow Horses and EastEnders- the famous TV and Hollywood films you may not know were shot in Peterborough

By Ben Jones
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 14:59 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 15:10 BST
Peterborough has played host to many famous films and TV shows over the years.

The latest that will be coming to the city is Slow Horse, which will be coming to film at the Lido for its sixth season at some point in the future.

Below are some other examples of famous shows and films that were shot in the city.

1. Famous TV and films shot in Peterborough

Not much is known at the point but the critically acclaimed Apple+ TV show Slow Horses, starring Gary Oldman and Kristen Scott Thomas, will be filming its upcoming sixth season using The Lido as a location.

2. Slow Horses

Many episodes of Bargain Hunt, especially at the Festival of Antiques, have been filmed in the city. The event was hosted at the Showground so there isn't likely to be any more...

3. Bargain Hunt

Filming for Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein took place at Burghley House over the course of September 17-24. Th film is set to release in 2025.

4. Frankenstein

