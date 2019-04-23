Photos show damage caused to Peterborough’s former Toys R Us store after large fire

Peterborough’s former Toys R Us building was badly damaged by a large fire last night.

Eight fire crews battled through the early hours of the morning to put out the blaze, with the last firefighter only leaving the scene shortly before 5am. The fire was first reported at midnight and could be seen from a distance. Police closed Bourges Boulevard between Westfield Road and Mayor’s Walk as firefighters from both Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire tackled the blaze. The road reopened at around 5am. A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. One crew will return to the scene later this morning to reinspect the site. The spokeswoman said there were no reports of any injuries. The store closed last year after the retailer went into administration. Photos taken this morning show the damage caused to the former store.

1. Fire at former Toys R Us store Photos from Nina Bogucka Buy a Photo

2. Fire at former Toys R Us store Photos from Nina Bogucka Buy a Photo

3. Fire at former Toys R Us store Photo from British Transport Police Buy a Photo

4. Fire at former Toys R Us store Photo taken from The Eye Spy Twitter account Buy a Photo

View more