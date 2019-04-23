Peterborough's former Toys R Us store goes up in flames

Have your say

Peterborough's former Toys R Us store in Bourges Boulevard has gone up in flames.

Eight fire crews have been battling through the early hours of the morning to put out the blaze , with the last firefighter only leaving the scene shortly before 5am.

A photo of the fire sent in by Toby Wood, which was taken by his granddaughter

The fire was first reported at midnight and could be seen from a distance.

Police closed Bourges Boulevard between Westfield Road and Mayor’s Walk as firefighters from both Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire tackled the blaze.

The road reopened at around 5am.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

A photo of the fire from British Transport Police

One crew will return to the scene later this morning to reinspect the site.

The spokeswoman said there were no reports of any injuries.

The store closed last year after the retailer went into administration.

The video was taken by Community First Peterborough.

Fire crews as the scene. Photo: @EyePeterborough

The building on fire. Photo: @EyePeterborough